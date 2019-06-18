Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G

Great taste -many uses
Good quality with great taste. Many different uses. Shame about the non-recyclable packaging, so I will not buy again until this changes.
Packaging is the reason not giving 5 stars
great product quality but hate the black packaging. Please make it clear which is easier for recycling, or, better still, cardboard based
Excellent value, and great flavour.
Great tasting mushrooms. Gorgeous as part of a fry-up, or raw in salads.
NEEDS BETTER SERVICE
PRODUCE GOOD QUALITY BUT ONLY ONE DAY SHELF LIFE BEFORE OUT OF DATE.
The portion size has been reduced
Fine but the packet size has been reduced. Sneaky way to increase the price
The Best Large Flat Mushrooms
Of course I don't like the drop from 300g to 250g and the current smaller oblong packaging over the previous square make the mushrooms look bigger however, these are still the best mushrooms I can find. They have the best flavour and last much longer than other supermarkets I've tried. I prefer to shop instore for these to avoid the smaller contents when ordered for delivery. This is one of my remaining favourite Tesco products that hasn't been discontinued. Despite the smaller size, it was an easy 5 star rating because I currently can't buy better large flat mushrooms for flavour and for less money elsewhere.
Another product that's shrunk!
Very disappointed that these mushrooms have 'shrunk', used to be 300g and made a really good meal for two of stuffed mushrooms on toast. Put the price up if necessary, don't reduce the size Tesco.
Quality poorer since recent hidden price increase
Frankly since you changed pack size down from 300g to 250g the quality seems to have gone down as well. At least with the larger pack the mushrooms were always whole, now they are all to often broken either in half or around the edges. Since your hidden price hike they do not represent good value for money, removing from my regular shopping list.