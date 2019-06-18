By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Large Flat Mushrooms 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
100g as sold
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Large Flat Mushrooms 250g
  • Delicious stuffed with cream cheese and garlic.
  • Delicate flavour, firmer texture
  • Hand-picked
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse or wipe before use.
  • Do not peel. No need to trim.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste -many uses

3 stars

Good quality with great taste. Many different uses. Shame about the non-recyclable packaging, so I will not buy again until this changes.

Packaging is the reason not giving 5 stars

3 stars

great product quality but hate the black packaging. Please make it clear which is easier for recycling, or, better still, cardboard based

Excellent value, and great flavour.

5 stars

Great tasting mushrooms. Gorgeous as part of a fry-up, or raw in salads.

NEEDS BETTER SERVICE

1 stars

PRODUCE GOOD QUALITY BUT ONLY ONE DAY SHELF LIFE BEFORE OUT OF DATE.

The portion size has been reduced

2 stars

Fine but the packet size has been reduced. Sneaky way to increase the price

The Best Large Flat Mushrooms

5 stars

Of course I don't like the drop from 300g to 250g and the current smaller oblong packaging over the previous square make the mushrooms look bigger however, these are still the best mushrooms I can find. They have the best flavour and last much longer than other supermarkets I've tried. I prefer to shop instore for these to avoid the smaller contents when ordered for delivery. This is one of my remaining favourite Tesco products that hasn't been discontinued. Despite the smaller size, it was an easy 5 star rating because I currently can't buy better large flat mushrooms for flavour and for less money elsewhere.

Another product that's shrunk!

3 stars

Very disappointed that these mushrooms have 'shrunk', used to be 300g and made a really good meal for two of stuffed mushrooms on toast. Put the price up if necessary, don't reduce the size Tesco.

Quality poorer since recent hidden price increase

3 stars

Frankly since you changed pack size down from 300g to 250g the quality seems to have gone down as well. At least with the larger pack the mushrooms were always whole, now they are all to often broken either in half or around the edges. Since your hidden price hike they do not represent good value for money, removing from my regular shopping list.

