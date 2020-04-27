By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 250g

image 1 of Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 250g
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
Product Description

  • Sliced mushrooms.
  • Hand picked. Expertly grown, quick and convenient to use.
  Hand picked. Expertly grown, quick and convenient to use.
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel.No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

