Tesco Family Pack Mushrooms 625G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Family Pack Mushrooms 625G
£ 1.85
£2.96/kg
100g as sold
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Family Pack Mushrooms 625g
  • Very versatile and equally tasty fresh or cooked. Use raw in salads, sautéed, breaded, or as an ingredient to enrich sauces, soups, or entrées.
  • Delicate in flavour
  • Hand-picked
  • Pack size: 625g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse or wipe before use.
  • Do not peel. No need to trim.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

625g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldper 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Get rid of the dark plastic which is not recycleab

1 stars

Get rid of the dark plastic which is not recycleable - why can't you put them in clear plastic which is, or better still sell loose mushrooms please. URGENTLY

Big and tough mushrooms.

3 stars

Big and tough mushrooms.

please put in recyclable packaging

3 stars

these are lovely mushrooms still waiting for the packaging to be recyclable I would be happy with cardboard or plastic which can be recycled for this reason I give it 3 stars

Fantastic Value

5 stars

These are on my favourites list, I regularly buy this product to use in stir fry or pasta dishes. High in vitamin A B6 12 and C, D if kept in the salad drawer of the fridge mine last 3-4 days.

