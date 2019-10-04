By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Chestnut Mushrooms 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • One Stop Chestnut Mushrooms 250g
  • Perfect in a risotto
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Do not peel. Rinse or wipe before use. No need to trim.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values3-5 mushrooms (100g) as soldper 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

Lovely colours and plenty of

Best, most natural, convenience food ever.

4 stars

Best mushrooms in the world ever. Easy- cut, very short pan-fry, absolutely delicious including warmed up in virgin olive oil. The best ,most natural convenience food that's ever been I would think. Please don't stop selling these as they are. Also brilliant in corn-oil omelettes

Best mushrooms.

5 stars

These are lovely. Since I started using them, have found them much better than "ordinary" mushrooms. They keep for longer, slice and saute better, too. Also have a better flavour. Altogether "better".

Poor quality chestnut mushrooms

2 stars

I normally buy these, and enjoy, but last week they were dreadful quality, and only one day use before date.

Good quality, and tasty

4 stars

Very good quality. Tasty.

Healthy Eating

5 stars

Purchased instead of basic button mushrooms and found them to be better taste. Good prices and dares with good choice of product too

Nice flavour

5 stars

These add more flavour than the “white” mushrooms — perfect for any dish or on their own. Use just as you would the while ones.

