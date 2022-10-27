Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 400G

Larger packaging encourages waste
The packaging states this is "A Bigger Pack Better Value". The size has increased from 300g to 400g (with a price increase) but not everyone wants a bigger pack, in fact it encourages waste for those who don't want such a big volume or those who live alone.
quality good but the mushrooms a little small in size
Mushrooms are versatile
There were too many, prefer 300g. I used them in an omelette, spaghetti bolognaise & a few in my stuffing. Those in your picture look lovely and white but the ones I had were marked making them look not so fresh in appearance.
Good value
Good value for money and a good taste and size
This was a substitute not really suitable
We ordered loose as 400g is too many and become out of codition before we can eat them all. OK we only paid for what we asked for but there was waste incurred.