Tesco Chestnut Baby Button Mushrooms 150G

- Energy35kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt<0.01<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal
Product Description
- Chestnut Baby Button 150g
- As a part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, a 100g portion (an equivalent of 14 tasty baby chestnut mushrooms) can be enjoyed regularly as a source of 100% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin D. Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones, teeth and immune system. Why not try our great Chestnut Mushrooms in a risotto or an omelette.
- 14 tasty mushrooms provide 100% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin D for normal bones and teeth.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Chestnut Mushroom
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Produce of
Preparation and Usage
Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|14 mushrooms (100g) as sold
|Per 100g
|Energy
|35kJ / 8kcal
|35kJ / 8kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg (100%NRV)
|5.00µg (100%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019