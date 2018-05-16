By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chestnut Baby Button Mushrooms 150G

image 1 of Tesco Chestnut Baby Button Mushrooms 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg
14 mushrooms (100g) as sold
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Chestnut Baby Button 150g
  • As a part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, a 100g portion (an equivalent of 14 tasty baby chestnut mushrooms) can be enjoyed regularly as a source of 100% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin D. Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones, teeth and immune system. Why not try our great Chestnut Mushrooms in a risotto or an omelette.
  • 14 tasty mushrooms provide 100% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin D for normal bones and teeth.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Chestnut Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values14 mushrooms (100g) as soldPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)5.00µg (100%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

