Tesco Organic Chestnut Mushrooms 250 G

image 1 of Tesco Organic Chestnut Mushrooms 250 G
£ 1.20
£4.80/kg
100g as sold
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Chestnut Mushrooms 250G
  • Very versatile and equally tasty fresh or cooked. Use raw in salads, with dips, sautéed, breaded or as an ingredient to enrich sauces, soups or entrées.
  • Organically grown
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Chestnut Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated.  Do not freeze

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel. No need to trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Nom nom nom

5 stars

These are my favourite. Lovely on avocado on toast!

good if large

4 stars

fryed in butter to go with steak

