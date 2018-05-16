Tesco Finest Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150g

- Energy28kJ 7kcal<1%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal
Product Description
- Oyster mushrooms.
- Mild Flavour with Velvety Texture.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Mushroom
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Rinse or wipe before use.
Cook thoroughly before use.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|35kJ / 8kcal
|28kJ / 7kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Folic Acid
|40µg (20%NRV)
|32µg (16%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|2.3mg (38%NRV)
|1.8mg (30%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
