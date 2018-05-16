By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150g

Tesco Finest Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150g
£ 1.35
£9.00/kg
n/a
  Energy28kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  Fat0.2g
    <1%
  Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Oyster mushrooms.
  Mild Flavour with Velvety Texture.
  • Mild Flavour with Velvety Texture.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse or wipe before use.

    Cook thoroughly before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy35kJ / 8kcal28kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.2g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)32µg (16%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.3mg (38%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

