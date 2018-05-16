We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Portobello Mushrooms 150G

Tesco Finest Portobello Mushrooms 150G
£1.00
£6.67/kg

Per 100g

Energy
35kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Portobello mushrooms.
  • Hand picked Expertly grown for their meaty texture and rich, nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Portobello Mushrooms

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not peel. No Need to Trim. Rinse or wipe before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy35kJ / 8kcalnull / null
Fat0.2g
Saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g
Sugars0.3g
Fibre0.7g
Protein1.0g
Salt<0.01g
Vitamin D5.00µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
