Tesco Baby Button Mushrooms 200G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Baby Button Mushrooms 200G
£ 0.90
£4.50/kg
100g as sold
  • Energy35kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Baby Button Mushrooms
  Hand picked Expertly grown for their size and delicate flavour
  • Hand picked Expertly grown for their size and delicate flavour
  • Hand-picked
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Button Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse or wipe before use.
  • Do not peel. No need to trim.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy35kJ / 8kcal35kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

out of date on arrival

1 stars

arrived at 10pm last night , brown with yesterdays date on, only fit for the bin

Nice and tasty

4 stars

Very nice. Good fried

love these little button mushrooms

5 stars

i always buy these

