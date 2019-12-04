Polish Food

Search
(84)
Krakus Podwawelska Sausages 520G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
3.65
£
0.70
/100g
Add Krakus Podwawelska Sausages 520G
Add
add Krakus Podwawelska Sausages 520G to basket
Morliny Masurian Sausage 520G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Sausage
shelf
£
2.75
£
0.53
/100g
Add Morliny Masurian Sausage 520G
Add
add Morliny Masurian Sausage 520G to basket
Laciate Milk 3.2% 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/litre
Add Laciate Milk 3.2% 1 Litre
Add
add Laciate Milk 3.2% 1 Litre to basket
Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
2.39
£
1.33
/100g
Add Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G
Add
add Krakus Polish Smoked Pork Snack 180G to basket
Laciate Milk 2% 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/litre
Add Laciate Milk 2% 1 Litre
Add
add Laciate Milk 2% 1 Litre to basket
Mlekovita Butter 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.75
£
8.75
/kg
Add Mlekovita Butter 200G
Add
add Mlekovita Butter 200G to basket
Morliny Hotdog Family Pack 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
2.15
£
0.39
/100g
Add Morliny Hotdog Family Pack 550G
Add
add Morliny Hotdog Family Pack 550G to basket
U Jedrusia Dumplings Cottage Cheese Potato 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Meals
shelf
£
1.45
£
3.63
/kg
Add U Jedrusia Dumplings Cottage Cheese Potato 400G
Add
add U Jedrusia Dumplings Cottage Cheese Potato 400G to basket
Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Hard Continental Cheese
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.72
/kg
Add Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G
Add
add Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 350G to basket
Lowicz Twarog Curd Cheese 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.25
£
5.00
/kg
Add Lowicz Twarog Curd Cheese 250G
Add
add Lowicz Twarog Curd Cheese 250G to basket
U Jedrusia Sauerkraut Dumplings 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Meals
shelf
£
1.45
£
3.63
/kg
Add U Jedrusia Sauerkraut Dumplings 400G
Add
add U Jedrusia Sauerkraut Dumplings 400G to basket
Lowicz Twarog Fat Free Curd Cheese 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.50
/100g
Add Lowicz Twarog Fat Free Curd Cheese 250G
Add
add Lowicz Twarog Fat Free Curd Cheese 250G to basket
Tarczynski Kabanos Exclusiv Poultry&Pork115g
Save 35p Was £1.75 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.22
/100g
Add Tarczynski Kabanos Exclusiv Poultry&Pork115g
Add
add Tarczynski Kabanos Exclusiv Poultry&Pork115g to basket
Save 35p Was £1.75 Now £1.40
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Zott Monte Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding 400G
Save 42p Was £2.10 Now £1.68
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.68
£
0.42
/100g
Add Zott Monte Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding 400G
Add
add Zott Monte Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding 400G to basket
Save 42p Was £2.10 Now £1.68
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Yoghurt Drinks
shelf
£
1.45
£
1.45
/litre
Add Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1 Litre
Add
add Mlekovita Kefir Yogurt Style Drink 1 Litre to basket
7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
0.50
£
0.83
/100g
Add 7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G
Add
add 7 Days Cocoa Filled Croissant 60G to basket
U Jedrusia Meat Dumplings 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Meals
shelf
£
1.45
£
3.63
/kg
Add U Jedrusia Meat Dumplings 400G
Add
add U Jedrusia Meat Dumplings 400G to basket
Kuchnia Polska Sour Cucumber 700G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Meals
shelf
£
1.40
£
0.35
/100g
Add Kuchnia Polska Sour Cucumber 700G
Add
add Kuchnia Polska Sour Cucumber 700G to basket
Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G
Save 39p Was £1.99 Now £1.60
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G
Add
add Tarczynski Classic Pork Kabanos 200G to basket
Save 39p Was £1.99 Now £1.60
Offer valid for delivery from 04/12/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.52
/100g
Add Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G
Add
add Morliny Berlinki Chicken 250G to basket
Krakus Kabanos Classic 105G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Cooked Meats & Sausages
shelf
£
1.60
£
1.53
/100g
Add Krakus Kabanos Classic 105G
Add
add Krakus Kabanos Classic 105G to basket
Lowicz Cottage Cheese 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Cottage Cheese
shelf
£
0.75
£
5.00
/kg
Add Lowicz Cottage Cheese 150G
Add
add Lowicz Cottage Cheese 150G to basket
Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
0.60
£
2.15
/100g
Add Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G
Add
add Ferrero Kinder Milk Slice 28G to basket
Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Dairy
shelf
£
1.20
£
0.30
/100g
Add Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G
Add
add Mlekovita 18% Fat Sour Cream 400G to basket
