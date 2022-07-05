We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tarczynski Exclusive Pork Kabanos 105G

4.7(3)Write a review
Tarczynski Exclusive Pork Kabanos 105G

Product Description

  • Pork product, finely minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Family Company Since 1989
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten Free, PL-059-054
  • 185g Meat Per 100g of the Product
  • No added glutamates, colourings, phosphates
  • Source of protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 105G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Spices Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Soybeans, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store at a temperature from +2 °C to +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • No refrigeration needed
  • The white coating is a natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,

Net Contents

105g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2140 kJ
-517 kcal
Fat44 g
- of which saturates17 g
Carbohydrate5,2 g
- of which sugars1,9 g
Protein24 g
Salt2,7 g
These are a fantastic snack item.

These are a fantastic snack item.

A nice tasty meat snack

A nice tasty meat snack, but I only buy it now and then due to the very high fat content. An occasional pleasure but a good one.

Excellent, taste. Great snack.

Excellent, taste. Great snack.

