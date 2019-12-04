Lisner Vegetable Salad With Green Peas 500G
Product Description
- Vegetable salad with green peas.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
33, 6% Cooked Potatoes, Rapeseed Oil, 14, 2% Cooked Carrots, 10, 7% Canned Green Peas, 9, 2% Cooked Celery, Water, Sugar, Salt, Ground Mustard, Vinegar, Turmeric, Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Carrot Extract
Allergy Information
- The product may contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya, Milk, Sesame and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.Use by: the date on the side of the packaging.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- After opening - product intended for direct consumption.
Name and address
- Lisner Poznań Sp. z o.o.sp. k.,
- ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
- 60-479 Poznań.
Return to
- Lisner Poznań Sp. z o.o.sp.k.,
- ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
- 60-479 Poznań.
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|943 kJ / 228 kcal
|Fat
|20,0 g
|of which saturates
|1,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|9,5 g
|of which sugars
|3,4 g
|Protein
|1,5 g
|Salt
|0,80 g
