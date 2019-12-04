By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lisner Vegetable Salad With Green Peas 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lisner Vegetable Salad With Green Peas 500G
£ 1.70
£0.34/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Vegetable salad with green peas.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

33, 6% Cooked Potatoes, Rapeseed Oil, 14, 2% Cooked Carrots, 10, 7% Canned Green Peas, 9, 2% Cooked Celery, Water, Sugar, Salt, Ground Mustard, Vinegar, Turmeric, Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Carrot Extract

Allergy Information

  • The product may contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya, Milk, Sesame and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.Use by: the date on the side of the packaging.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • After opening - product intended for direct consumption.

Name and address

  • Lisner Poznań Sp. z o.o.sp. k.,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Return to

  • Lisner Poznań Sp. z o.o.sp.k.,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 943 kJ / 228 kcal
Fat 20,0 g
of which saturates 1,5 g
Carbohydrate 9,5 g
of which sugars 3,4 g
Protein 1,5 g
Salt 0,80 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Morliny Sopocka Pork Slice 100G

£ 1.05
£1.05/100g

Morlinyberlinki Classic Hotdog 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Mlekovita Gouda Polish Cheese 150G

£ 1.10
£7.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here