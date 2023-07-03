Tarczynski Kabanos with Cheddar Stuffing 95g

Finely Minced, Smoked and Smoked Flavoured, Cooked & Dried Pork and Poultry Sausage with Cheddar Flavoured Processed Cheese.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Poultry Meat (Chicken Meat, Turkey Meat), Pork Fat, Cheddar Flavoured Processed Cheese (9%) [Cheese, including Cheddar (44%), Water, Whey Protein (from Milk), Emulsifiers: Polyphosphates, Sodium Phosphates; Salt, Colours: Paprika Extract, Carotenes], Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spices, Spice Extracts, Flavourings (including Smoke Flavouring, contains Milk), Pork Protein, Sugar, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Casing [Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride], Prepared with 109 g of Meat, including 59g Pork Meat, 50g Poultry Meat (46g of Chicken Meat & 4g of Turkey Meat) per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Celery, Mustard and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

95g

Preparation and Usage