Lisner Matjas Herring Fillets 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Lisner Matjas Herring Fillets 400G
£ 2.13
£5.33/kg

Product Description

  • Salted herring skinless fillets in rapeseed oil.
  • Product gluten-free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

75% Herring Fillets (Clupea Harengus)* [Herring, Salt, Glucose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Benzoic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, *Caught in the North-East Atlantic (FAO 27) in North Sea (1), Norwegian Sea (2), Skagerrak and Kattegat (8), Waters of Iceland (19) by midwater otter trawls (A), purse seines (B)

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain: Crustaceans, Soya and Celery

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.After opening - product intended for direct consumption. Correctly marking of a catch subarea and a category of the fishing gear - look at the text behind the Use by Date. Use by: the date one the bottom of the packaging.

Name and address

  • Lisner Poznań Sp. Z O.o sp.k.,
  • Ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g drained weight:
Energy 672 kJ
-161 kcal
Fat 11,0 g
of which saturates 1,7 g
Carbohydrate 0,1 g
of which sugars 0,0 g
Protein 15,5 g
Salt 6,4 g
Omega-3 fatty acids 2,78 g
Fatty acids EPA and DHA2,03 g

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Some of the salt needs to be washed out.

4 stars

A bit on the salty side. Otherwise pretty good.

Superb quality and price

5 stars

Superb quality and price

