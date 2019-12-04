Lisner Matjas Herring Fillets 400G

Some of the salt needs to be washed out.
A bit on the salty side. Otherwise pretty good.
Superb quality and price
Superb quality and price
Offer
75% Herring Fillets (Clupea Harengus)* [Herring, Salt, Glucose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Benzoic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, *Caught in the North-East Atlantic (FAO 27) in North Sea (1), Norwegian Sea (2), Skagerrak and Kattegat (8), Waters of Iceland (19) by midwater otter trawls (A), purse seines (B)
Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.After opening - product intended for direct consumption. Correctly marking of a catch subarea and a category of the fishing gear - look at the text behind the Use by Date. Use by: the date one the bottom of the packaging.
400g
|Typical Values
|per 100 g drained weight:
|Energy
|672 kJ
|-
|161 kcal
|Fat
|11,0 g
|of which saturates
|1,7 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,1 g
|of which sugars
|0,0 g
|Protein
|15,5 g
|Salt
|6,4 g
|Omega-3 fatty acids
|2,78 g
|Fatty acids EPA and DHA
|2,03 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019