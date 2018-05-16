We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Elit Summer Salami 400G

Elit Summer Salami 400G
£1.90
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, medium minced, smoked, cooked in inedible casing.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Pork 57%, Water, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Soya Protein, Stabilisers: E451, E452, E508, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: E316, E315, Acidity Regulators: E261, E326, Tickener: E407, E425, Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E631, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Protein Hydrolyzate (from Rape and Corn), Yest Extract, Colour: E120, Preservative: E250

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Milk including Lactose, Celery and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated from +2°C to +6°C. Use within 48 hours of opening. Do not exceed use by date.

Name and address

  • Animex Foods Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. T. Chałubińskiego 8,
  • 00-613 Warszawa,
  • Oddział w Starachowicach,
  • ul. Krańcowa 4,
  • 27-200 Starachowice,

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.elitfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1089 kJ / 263kcal
Fat23 g
of which saturates9.2 g
Carbohydrates3.0 g
of which sugars1.0 g
Protein11 g
Salt2.4 g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

