Elit Summer Salami 400G

- Pork sausage, medium minced, smoked, cooked in inedible casing.
- Pack size: 400G
Ingredients
Pork 57%, Water, Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Soya Protein, Stabilisers: E451, E452, E508, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: E316, E315, Acidity Regulators: E261, E326, Tickener: E407, E425, Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E631, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Protein Hydrolyzate (from Rape and Corn), Yest Extract, Colour: E120, Preservative: E250
Allergy Information
- Product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Milk including Lactose, Celery and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated from +2°C to +6°C. Use within 48 hours of opening. Do not exceed use by date.
Name and address
- Animex Foods Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. T. Chałubińskiego 8,
- 00-613 Warszawa,
- Oddział w Starachowicach,
- ul. Krańcowa 4,
- 27-200 Starachowice,
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.elitfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1089 kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|of which saturates
|9.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|2.4 g
