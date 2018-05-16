Elit Carnati Bicaz Sausage 500G

Product Description
- Finely minced, smoked and cooked poultry-pork sausage in natural edible pork casing.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Mechanically Separated Chicken Meat, Chicken Meat 21%, Water, Pork Skins 10%, Pork Fat 8%, Salt, Semolina from Wheat (including Gluten), Potato Starch, Wheat Fiber (Gluten Free), Maltodextrin, Glucose, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Isoascorbate, Sodium Citrates, Ascorbic Acid, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Soya Protein Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Acetates, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Sugar, Soya Protein, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Natural Edible Pork Casing
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk including Lactose, Celery and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated from +2°C to +6°C. Use within 48 hours of opening. Do not exceed use by date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland. Poultry meat and pork meat from the EU
Name and address
- Smithfield Foods Ltd,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
Return to
- For UK enquiries:
- Smithfield Foods Ltd,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.elitfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|995 kJ / 240 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|of which saturates
|7.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|3.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|Protein
|12 g
|Salt
|2.3 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.