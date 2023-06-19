Krakus Chicken & Pork Kabanosy 250G

Chicken and pork sausage, fine ground, smoked, cooked, dried.

Packed in a protective atmosphere. Due to methods used in the manufacture of these product, white crystals may form on the product surface as a result of the drying process. These crystals are not detrimental to the quality of the product.

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Chicken, Pork (100g of product made from 160g Meat, 88g Chicken and 72g Pork), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Vegetable Protein Hydrolysate (Rapeseed and Maize), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Glucose, Spices, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Casing (Gelling Agent Sodium Alginate; Flavouring, Stabilizer: Calcium Chloride)

Allergy Information

May contain Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Milk including Lactose, Soya, Celery and Mustard.

Net Contents

250g ℮