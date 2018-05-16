We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sokolow Nordic Style Bacon In Block 480G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sokolow Nordic Style Bacon In Block 480G
£ 3.40
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Cooked & smoked, formed pork belly with spices.
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Belly Boneless & Skinless (92%), Salt, Pork Gelatin, Spices and Spice Extracts, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Soya Protein, Modified Starch, Stabilisers: Sodium Citrate, Collagen Pork Protein, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Flavourings (contains Barley Gluten, Soya, Milk), Glucose, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain: Celery and Mustard For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use-by date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Name and address

  • „Sokołów" S.A.,
  • Al. 550-Lecia 1,
  • 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.

Return to

  • „Sokołów" S.A.,
  • Al. 550-Lecia 1,
  • 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.

Net Contents

480g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1132 kJ/273 kcal
Fat 23 g
of which saturates 9.8 g
Carbohydrate < 0.5 g
of which sugars < 0.5 g
Protein 16 g
Salt 2 g
Reference Intake for an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)-
View all Polish Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here