Sokolow Nordic Style Bacon In Block 480G

Product Description
- Cooked & smoked, formed pork belly with spices.
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Belly Boneless & Skinless (92%), Salt, Pork Gelatin, Spices and Spice Extracts, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Soya Protein, Modified Starch, Stabilisers: Sodium Citrate, Collagen Pork Protein, Antioxidant: Sodium Erythorbate, Flavourings (contains Barley Gluten, Soya, Milk), Glucose, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- Also may contain: Celery and Mustard For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use-by date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
Return to
- „Sokołów" S.A.,
- Al. 550-Lecia 1,
- 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.
Net Contents
480g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|1132 kJ/273 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|of which saturates
|9.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|< 0.5 g
|of which sugars
|< 0.5 g
|Protein
|16 g
|Salt
|2 g
|Reference Intake for an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
