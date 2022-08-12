We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tarczynski Pork Kabanos & Chilli 105G

5(3)Write a review
Tarczynski Pork Kabanos & Chilli 105G
£2.00
£1.91/100g

Product Description

  • Pork product, finely minced, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free product
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices (including Chilli 1%), Spices Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride, 100g of the product was prepared from 185g of Pork Meat

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Soybeans, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Use by: date production lot number are provide opposite.Store at a temperature between +2 °C and +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • This white coating is a natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,

Return to

  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Unit 48120,
  • PO Box 6945,
  • London,
  • W1A 6US,
  • UK.

Net Contents

105g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2294 kJ / 554 kcal
Fat48 g
of which saturates19 g
Carbohydrate4,5 g
of which sugars1,5 g
Protein 25 g
Salt2,5 g
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These are class

5 stars

These are class

My boys love it!

5 stars

My boys love it!

Very good taste

5 stars

Very good taste

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here