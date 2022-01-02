We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Krakus Golonka Canned Cured Pork Meat 300G

Write a review
Krakus Golonka Canned Cured Pork Meat 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Product Description

  • Canned cured pork luncheon meat
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Knuckle 58%, Pork 31%, Water, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, White Pepper, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Soya, Milk and products thereof (including Lactose), Celery and Mustard.

Storage

For best before date and batch number see can lid/bottom.Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, place contents into a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Name and address

  • Animex Foods sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. T. Chałubińskiego 8,
  • 00-613 Warszawa.
  • Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy660 kJ / 158 kcal
Fat9.8 g
of which saturates3.9 g
Carbohydrates0.5 g
of which sugars0 g
Protein17 g
Salt1.9 g
View all Polish

1 Review

Very delicious I can highly recommend it.

5 stars

Very delicious I can highly recommend it.

YUK

1 stars

Full of fat. Disgusting product.

