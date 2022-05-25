We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Krakus Kielbasa Slaska 550G

Krakus Kielbasa Slaska 550G
£ 3.65
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Medium minced pork sausage, smoked, cooked.
  • Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (100 g of product made from 104 g of Meat), Salt, Garlic, Spices, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Pork Natural Edible Casing

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Milk including Lactose, Soya, Celery and Mustard.

Storage

Store at temperature from +2 °C to +6 °C. Do not exceed use by date and consume within 48 hours of opening.

Name and address

  • Producer:
  • Animex Foods sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. T. Chałubińskiego 8,
  • 00-613 Warszawa,
  • Oddział w Starachowicach,
  • ul. Krańcowa 4,

Return to

  • Smithfield Foods Ltd,
  • Norwich,
  • NR1 3PA.
  • www.krakus.com

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy1009 kJ/
-243 kcal
Fat19 g
of which saturates7,6 g
Carbohydrate1,0 g
of which sugars0,5 g
Protein17 g
Salt2,0 g
Full flavoured Polish sausage.

5 stars

Lovely tasty Polish sausage, quite chunky minced meat but with great flavour.

