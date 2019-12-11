Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Free From Range
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Free From
Chocolate & Sweets
(23)
8 Brands
Filter by
Other
(8)
Filter by
Free From
(5)
Filter by
Galaxy
(3)
Filter by
Deliciously
Ella
(2)
Filter by
Dr Schar
(2)
Filter by
Nature's Store
(1)
Filter by
Nomo
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(23)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(23)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(23)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(22)
Filter by
No egg
(21)
Filter by
No gluten
(20)
Filter by
Low salt
(17)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
No lactose
(16)
Filter by
No milk
(16)
Filter by
Vegan
(16)
Filter by
No soya
(10)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(10)
Filter by
High fibre
(7)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(23)
The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G
Write a review
£
2.50
£
2.50
/100g
Add The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G
Add
add The Free From Kitchen Co. Salted Caramel Chocolate Slab 100G to basket
Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.20
/100g
Add Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread
Add
add Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread to basket
Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread 350G
Write a review
£
2.25
£
0.64
/100g
Add Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread 350G
Add
add Nature's Store Gluten Free Chocolate Spread 350G to basket
Nomo Free From Dark Chocolate Bar 85G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.36
/100g
Add Nomo Free From Dark Chocolate Bar 85G
Add
add Nomo Free From Dark Chocolate Bar 85G to basket
Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/100g
Add Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G
Add
add Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G to basket
Galaxy Vegan Caramelised Hazelnut Bar 100G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/100g
Add Galaxy Vegan Caramelised Hazelnut Bar 100G
Add
add Galaxy Vegan Caramelised Hazelnut Bar 100G to basket
Galaxy Vegan Caramel & Sea Salt Bar 100G
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/100g
Add Galaxy Vegan Caramel & Sea Salt Bar 100G
Add
add Galaxy Vegan Caramel & Sea Salt Bar 100G to basket
Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 85G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.36
/100g
Add Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 85G
Add
add Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 85G to basket
Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G
Add
add Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G to basket
Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
1.69
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G
Add
add Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G to basket
Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.39
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g)
Add
add Tesco Free From Swirly Chocolate Wafers 108G (4X27g) to basket
New
Deliciously Ella Double Chocolate Caramel Cups 36G
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.78
/100g
Add Deliciously Ella Double Chocolate Caramel Cups 36G
Add
add Deliciously Ella Double Chocolate Caramel Cups 36G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Deliciously Ella Almond Butter & Caramel Cups 36G
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.78
/100g
Add Deliciously Ella Almond Butter & Caramel Cups 36G
Add
add Deliciously Ella Almond Butter & Caramel Cups 36G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
2.82
/100g
Add Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G
Add
add Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G to basket
Nomo Free From Caramel Bar 38G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
2.37
/100g
Add Nomo Free From Caramel Bar 38G
Add
add Nomo Free From Caramel Bar 38G to basket
The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G
Add
add The Free From Kitchen Co. Milk Alternative Chocolate Bar 100G to basket
Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
2.37
/100g
Add Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G
Add
add Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G to basket
Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
2.71
/100g
Add Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G
Add
add Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G to basket
The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
1.50
/100g
Add The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G
Add
add The Free From Kitchen Co. Dark Chocolate Bar 100G to basket
Tesco Free From Chocolate Buttons 25G
Write a review
£
0.40
£
1.60
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Chocolate Buttons 25G
Add
add Tesco Free From Chocolate Buttons 25G to basket
Tesco Free From White Chocolate Buttons 25G
Write a review
£
0.40
£
1.60
/100g
Add Tesco Free From White Chocolate Buttons 25G
Add
add Tesco Free From White Chocolate Buttons 25G to basket
Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
1.29
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G
Add
add Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G to basket
Tesco Free From White Chocolate Bar 35G
Write a review
£
0.45
£
1.29
/100g
Add Tesco Free From White Chocolate Bar 35G
Add
add Tesco Free From White Chocolate Bar 35G to basket
Showing
1-23
of
23 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(3)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(23)
Free From Range
(23)
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
(23)
Free From Chocolate & Sweets
(23)
Filter by
BRAND
Other
(8)
Free From
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(23)
Pescetarian
(23)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close