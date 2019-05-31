Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G

Mindblowingly good
Absolutely delicious! I was completely blown away, couldn't recommend highly enough.
WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds
WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds of ‘chocolates’. Saw this all over everywhere online and thought I wonder if it’s just new hype? But no this is the best vegan chocolate I’ve ever tasted and the only one I’ve so far Tasted that literally just tastes of a regular milk chocolate! I don’t know how they get that creamy ‘milky’ taste that even the best of the other vegan options seem to miss but it’s wonderful. They’ve mastered the texture too that soft snap, I saw someone compare to A famous space named chocolate and I see what they mean. I always have loved Another well known vegan option and it is still fantastic but this is just amazing that NOMO have managed to create a ‘milk chocolate’ that even fooled my pickiest of tasters. The other flavoured options are wonderful too :)