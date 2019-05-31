By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G
Product Description

  • Choc bar.
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • Free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 38g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Peanut, and Tree Nut allergy sufferers, Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

38g = 1 x 38g

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • hello@nomochoc.com
  • www.nomochoc.com

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 38g
Energy 2329kJ885kJ
-559kcal213kcal
Fat 36g14g
-of which saturates 20g7.8g
Carbohydrate 55g21g
-of which sugars 35g13g
Protein 1.9g0.7g
Salt 0.14g0.05g

Mindblowingly good

Absolutely delicious! I was completely blown away, couldn't recommend highly enough.

WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds

WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds of ‘chocolates’. Saw this all over everywhere online and thought I wonder if it’s just new hype? But no this is the best vegan chocolate I’ve ever tasted and the only one I’ve so far Tasted that literally just tastes of a regular milk chocolate! I don’t know how they get that creamy ‘milky’ taste that even the best of the other vegan options seem to miss but it’s wonderful. They’ve mastered the texture too that soft snap, I saw someone compare to A famous space named chocolate and I see what they mean. I always have loved Another well known vegan option and it is still fantastic but this is just amazing that NOMO have managed to create a ‘milk chocolate’ that even fooled my pickiest of tasters. The other flavoured options are wonderful too :)

