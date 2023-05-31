We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moo Free Moofreesas Choccy Balls 35G

Moo Free Moofreesas Choccy Balls 35G

Vegan
Vegetarian

Cocoa Covered Rice Balls (31%)We are a small family business, dedicated to using ethically sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging.Our factories send 0% waste to landfill and our wonderful team includes several amazing autistic people. We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support more sustainable farming.Find out more at ra.org
Moo Free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy dodging bite.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Dairy free, gluten free, soya freeSuitable for vegetarians & vegans
Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Flour, Corn Flour, Cocoa Mass*, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Inulin, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Tapioca Starch, Zein, Glucose Syrup, *Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa Content 25%

Allergy Information

Free From: Soya

Net Contents

35g ℮

