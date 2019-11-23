By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G

5(1)Write a review
Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free milk chocolate-coated bar with hazelnut cream filling specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Hazelnut Cream 57% [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower Seed), Hazelnuts 20%, Lactose (Milk), Whey (Milk) Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin], Milk Chocolate 23% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour), Gluten Free Wafer (Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Milk Protein, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dark Chocolate 7.5% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cacao Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Eggs, Peanuts and other Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachio Nuts)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per 30 g:
Energy 2292 kJ / 549 kcal688 kJ / 165 kcal
Fat 33 g10 g
of which saturates 13 g3.9 g
Carbohydrate 55 g16 g
of which sugars 45 g14 g
Protein 6.8 g2.0 g
Salt 0.18 g0.05 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Closest thing to Ferrero Rocher - So scrummy!

5 stars

Closest thing to Ferrero Rocher - So scrummy!

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Wafers 107G

£ 1.80
£1.69/100g

Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G

£ 1.00
£2.71/100g

Tesco Free From Chocolate Digestives 200G

£ 1.30
£0.65/100g

Genius Gluten Free Brioche Burger Buns 2 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here