Schar Gluten Free Melto Chocolate Bar 30G

Closest thing to Ferrero Rocher - So scrummy!
Hazelnut Cream 57% [Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower Seed), Hazelnuts 20%, Lactose (Milk), Whey (Milk) Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin], Milk Chocolate 23% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour), Gluten Free Wafer (Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Milk Protein, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Dark Chocolate 7.5% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cacao Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in Italy
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per 30 g:
|Energy
|2292 kJ / 549 kcal
|688 kJ / 165 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|10 g
|of which saturates
|13 g
|3.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|45 g
|14 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.05 g
