Nomo No Missing Out Caramel Chocolate Vegan Free From 38G

Product Description
- Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a vegan caramel flavour centre (30%).
- The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Limited.
- No Missing Out
- Free from Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 38G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Shea Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
38g = 1 x 38g Bar
Name and address
- Made by:
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Importer address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd.,
- Building F,
- Unit 24,
- 16 Mars Road,
- Lane Cove West,
- NSW 2066,
Return to
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
- Co. Meath,
- C15 PK33,
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 38g
|Energy
|2155kJ
|818kJ
|-
|516kcal
|196kcal
|Fat
|29g
|11g
|-of which saturates
|17g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|23g
|-of which sugars
|39g
|15g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.08g
|-
|-
