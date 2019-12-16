Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G

Taste quite nice , can tell the difference from no
Taste quite nice , can tell the difference from normal chocolate, much better then the white ones.
Yummy and tasty chocholate buttons
I really enjoyed these .... nice taste .... good amount in the packet and not overpriced .... so often gluten free is just nasty tasting rubbish but these are fab ..... the white buttons are really nice too
Big Chunky choccy buttons!
Giant bag of chunky delicious Buttons. For the whole family, or a naughty night in. Creamy, sweet and no nasty dairy.