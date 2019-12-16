By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Free From Giant Chocolate Buttons 119G
£ 2.00
£1.69/100g
Ten buttons contain
  • Energy520kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ / 544kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten and dairy free choc buttons made with cocoa, rice syrup and rice flour.
  • Free from milk, gluten wheat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 119g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

119g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsTen buttons (23g) contain
Energy2260kJ / 544kcal520kJ / 125kcal
Fat35.0g8.1g
Saturates21.6g5.0g
Carbohydrate48.4g11.1g
Sugars36.2g8.3g
Fibre12.5g2.9g
Protein2.5g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste quite nice , can tell the difference from no

4 stars

Taste quite nice , can tell the difference from normal chocolate, much better then the white ones.

Yummy and tasty chocholate buttons

5 stars

I really enjoyed these .... nice taste .... good amount in the packet and not overpriced .... so often gluten free is just nasty tasting rubbish but these are fab ..... the white buttons are really nice too

Big Chunky choccy buttons!

5 stars

Giant bag of chunky delicious Buttons. For the whole family, or a naughty night in. Creamy, sweet and no nasty dairy.

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Chocolate Buttons 25G

£ 0.40
£1.60/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Tesco Free From White Chocolate Buttons 25G

£ 0.40
£1.60/100g

Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G

£ 1.20
£0.83/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here