Nature's Store Free From Milk Chocolate Rice Cakes 100G

Product Description

  • Gluten free wholegrain rice cakes topped with milk chocolate.
  • At Nature's Store everything is gluten free and when it comes to deliciousness we're simply not prepared to compromise. We use the best gluten free ingredients nature has to offer to create products so delicious you'll forget you're eating 'free from'.
  • Good food ... it's in our nature.
  • Made with wholegrain rice
  • Gluten & wheat free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (60%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wholegrain Rice (39%), Sesame Seeds, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Almonds and Hazelnuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Nature's Store,
  • Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
  • Market Harborough,
  • LE16 7DE.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy our Nature's Store products. If, for any reason, you are not happy with this product, please return it to us in the original packaging with all relevant details. This does not affect statutory rights.
  • Nature's Store,
  • Sherriffs Foods Ltd.,
  • Market Harborough,
  • LE16 7DE.
  • Visit www.natures-store.co.uk to see our full range of delicious products.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (16.7g)
Energy 2074kJ346kJ
-495 kcal83 kcal
Fat 23.8g4.0g
of which saturates 14.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate 62.2g10.4g
of which sugars 29.9g5.0g
Fibre 2.7g0.4g
Protein 6.7g1.1g
Salt 0.2g0.1g
Pack contains 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

