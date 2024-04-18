Galaxy Vegan Dairy Free Salted Caramel Chocolate 100g

Dairy Free couverture chocolate with hazelnut paste filled with caramel.

Indulge with the delicious combination of rich cocoa blended with smooth and creamy hazelnut paste with caramel filling. Enjoy a moment of vegan pleasure from Galaxy®

Galaxy® Vegan bars are a dairy-free alternative range made with creamy hazelnut paste, meaning you can still experience the pleasure of silky smooth milk chocolate without having to compromise on taste. The Galaxy® Vegan range is registered with the Vegan Society and is also Gluten Free.

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Caramel (35%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Soya Protein, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Paste (7%), Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Couverture Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 25 g

Net Contents

100g ℮