Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G

A bit better than the original
Unlike the pure chocolate version of this, this bar was cut with both “rice powder” biscuity bits and raisins (I’m surprised they allowed themselves the indulgence) and so I had higher hopes of enjoying it. While the chocolate aftertaste is still chalky, the flavours of the raisins didn’t quite pop as much as I would have expected, but such was the density of the rice puffs (a real money saver for the company, bulking it out in this manner) the crunchy texture definitely came through to make things better. In the end though, it’s just not what I would call “fun in the mouth”.
dairy free this is great highly recommend
This is the best dairy-free chocolate ever I would highly recommend just tried it for the first time the moo free one is very good but if you like a crunch with it get this stock up before Christmas as they always run out of dairy free products
lovely chocolate snack bar
lovely vegan chocolate bar.