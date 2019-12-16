By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G

4(3)Write a review
Nomo Free From Fruit Crunch Bar 32G
£ 0.90
£2.82/100g

Product Description

  • Choc bar with raisins (13%) and crisped rice pieces (6%).
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • Pictorials not representative of product.
  • Free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 32g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Raisins, Cocoa Mass, Inulin, Rice Flour, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers, Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

32g = 1 x 32g

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.
  • hello@nomochoc.com
  • www.nomochoc.com

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 32g
Energy 2094kJ668kJ
-501kcal160kcal
Fat 26g8.4g
-of which saturates 15g4.9g
Carbohydrate 61g20g
-of which sugars 42g14g
Protein 3.2g1.0g
Salt 0.31g0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit better than the original

2 stars

 Unlike the pure chocolate version of this, this bar was cut with both “rice powder” biscuity bits and raisins (I’m surprised they allowed themselves the indulgence) and so I had higher hopes of enjoying it. While the chocolate aftertaste is still chalky, the flavours of the raisins didn’t quite pop as much as I would have expected, but such was the density of the rice puffs (a real money saver for the company, bulking it out in this manner) the crunchy texture definitely came through to make things better. In the end though, it’s just not what I would call “fun in the mouth”.

dairy free this is great highly recommend

5 stars

This is the best dairy-free chocolate ever I would highly recommend just tried it for the first time the moo free one is very good but if you like a crunch with it get this stock up before Christmas as they always run out of dairy free products

lovely chocolate snack bar

5 stars

lovely vegan chocolate bar.

Helpful little swaps

Nomo Free From Chocolate Bar 38G

£ 0.90
£2.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here