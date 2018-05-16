We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nomo Vegan 3 Pack Chocolate Lollies 36G

£1.50
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate.
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Free From Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 36G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

3 x 12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2329kJ/ 559kcal
Fat36g
of which saturates20g
Carbohydrate55g
of which sugars35g
Protein1.9g
Salt0.14g
