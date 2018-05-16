New
Nomo Vegan 3 Pack Chocolate Lollies 36G
Product Description
- Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Free From Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 36G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2329kJ/ 559kcal
|Fat
|36g
|of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|of which sugars
|35g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.14g
