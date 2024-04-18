We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Perkier Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Bars 3x37g

£2.85

£2.57/100g

Vegan

Salted caramel peanut bar with Chocolate & Vitamins.Infrequently Asked Questions...Is there ever a bad time for some salted caramel goodness? (Spoiler alert: no)Mid-morning snack? Mmm, salted caramelBit peckish in the afternoon? More salted caramel pleaseAfter the gym? Salted caramel + proteinDessert? Move over jelly and custard. Give me the salted caramel!!!Tastes good. Does you good. Doesn't mess up the planet.We're Carbon NeutralFind Out More Here
High in Vitamins C, D & B12, each contributes to normal function of the immune system.
Carbon neutralProtein + High Fibre+ Vitamin PackedProtein PackedLower SugarNo Palm OilGluten FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 111G
High in Vitamins C, D & B12, each contributes to normal function of the immune system
Protein + High Fibre+ Vitamin PackedLower Sugar

Ingredients

Peanuts (32%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dark Chocolate (17%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dates (Dates, Rice Flour), Soy Crisps (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Carrot Powder), Sunflower Oil, Date Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant: Glycerol, Sea Salt (0.4%), Vitamin Blend (Maltodextrin, Vitamins C, D, B12), Natural Caramel Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Milk and tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

3 x 37g ℮

