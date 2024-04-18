Perkier Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Bars 3x37g

Salted caramel peanut bar with Chocolate & Vitamins. Infrequently Asked Questions... Is there ever a bad time for some salted caramel goodness? (Spoiler alert: no) Mid-morning snack? Mmm, salted caramel Bit peckish in the afternoon? More salted caramel please After the gym? Salted caramel + protein Dessert? Move over jelly and custard. Give me the salted caramel!!! Tastes good. Does you good. Doesn't mess up the planet. We're Carbon Neutral Find Out More Here

High in Vitamins C, D & B12, each contributes to normal function of the immune system.

Carbon neutral Protein + High Fibre + Vitamin Packed Protein Packed Lower Sugar No Palm Oil Gluten Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 111G

Protein + High Fibre + Vitamin Packed Lower Sugar

Ingredients

Peanuts (32%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dark Chocolate (17%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dates (Dates, Rice Flour), Soy Crisps (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Rice Crisps (Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Carrot Powder), Sunflower Oil, Date Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant: Glycerol, Sea Salt (0.4%), Vitamin Blend (Maltodextrin, Vitamins C, D, B12), Natural Caramel Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Milk and tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

3 x 37g ℮