Pick Up! Choco & Milk Chocolate Biscuit Bars 5 pack 140g

Vegetarian

Milk chocolate bar (31%) with a milk cream filling (13%) between two crisp biscuits.
Chocolate biscuit bar? Biscuits with chocolate? Chocolate with biscuits? Whatever you decide - it's a snappy, crunchy, tasty experience!
Wondering about the Tet sign?The thought is 'everlasting'. And because we as the Bahlsen Family want to build something that endures, you can find it on all our products.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder (4.6%), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder (1.1%), Whey Products (Milk), Clarified Butter, Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Ground Hazelnuts, Starch (Wheat), Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

May contain: Eggs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 28g ℮

