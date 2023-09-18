We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Fox's Viennese Dipped Finger 105g
image 1 of Fox's Viennese Dipped Finger 105gimage 2 of Fox's Viennese Dipped Finger 105g

Fox's Viennese Dipped Finger 105g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£1.90/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each biscuit
Energy
290kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2201kJ

All Butter Viennese Biscuits Dipped in Milk Chocolate
At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, high quality ingredients, like the rich butter to bake our fabulously melt in the mouth Viennese biscuits for you to enjoy.
Fox's is a registered trade mark
New Melt in the Mouth RecipeDelicious All Butter Viennese Biscuits Dipped in Milk ChocolateSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (32%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Butter (Milk) (25%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK using butter and milk chocolate from more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 biscuits

Net Contents

105g ℮

