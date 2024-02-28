Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Milk Chocolate Biscuits 111g

Butter biscuits set in milk chocolate (63%). The future is made by all of us. See our cocoa sourcing work here: bahlsen.com

We take our signature biscuits and carefully settle each one into smooth chocolate, creating the perfect edges for nibbling.

Milk Chocolate With a new paper tray Chocolate Biscuit With Love, Dedication and Wheat Flour from Trusted Farmers Without Addition of Colourings and Preservatives

Pack size: 111G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (26%), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (3.7%), Clarified Butter, Glucose Syrup, Lactose, Whey Products (Milk), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates, Whole Milk Powder, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

May contain: Eggs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

A pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

111g ℮