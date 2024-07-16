Border Dark Chocolate Raspberry Biscuits 150g

Border Dark Choc Raspberry Biscuits 150g We are happy to declare that the palm oil contained within the ingredients we use is certified as sustainable.

For the moments that matter At Border, we know how special biscuit moments can be. That's why our family bakery is dedicated to perfecting every recipe, from finessing our famous flavours to crafting the perfect crunch. So whenever the moment matters to you, make sure you enjoy it with a Border Biscuit. Owner & founder

Crafted with Care Made by Family Bakers Since 1984 Rich chocolatey biscuits with real fruit pieces Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Plain Chocolate (35%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Dark Chocolate Chips (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Raspberry Pieces (5%) (Fruit (Apple Puree, Cherry Juice, Raspberry Puree), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Wheat Fibre, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Whole Egg Powder, Raspberry Flavouring, Salt, Plain Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Also, may contain traces of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

150g ℮