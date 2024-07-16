New
Border Dark Chocolate Raspberry Biscuits 150g

Border Dark Chocolate Raspberry Biscuits 150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£1.27/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

A 25g serving contains
Energy
508kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Border Dark Choc Raspberry Biscuits 150g We are happy to declare that the palm oil contained within the ingredients we use is certified as sustainable.
For the moments that matterAt Border, we know how special biscuit moments can be. That's why our family bakery is dedicated to perfecting every recipe, from finessing our famous flavours to crafting the perfect crunch. So whenever the moment matters to you, make sure you enjoy it with a Border Biscuit.Owner & founder
Crafted with CareMade by Family Bakers Since 1984Rich chocolatey biscuits with real fruit piecesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Plain Chocolate (35%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Dark Chocolate Chips (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Raspberry Pieces (5%) (Fruit (Apple Puree, Cherry Juice, Raspberry Puree), Sugar, Humectant: Glycerine, Wheat Fibre, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Citric Acid), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Whole Egg Powder, Raspberry Flavouring, Salt, Plain Chocolate: Dry Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

Also, may contain traces of Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

150g ℮

View all Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here