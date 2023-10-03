We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Fox's Rocky Caramel Biscuit Bar 7 Pack 136.5G

Fox's Rocky Caramel Biscuit Bar 7 Pack 136.5G

5(3)
Write a review

£1.25

£0.92/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each bar contains
Energy
400kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ

Shortcake Biscuit Bar Topped with Caramel and Fully Coated in Milk Chocolate
Fox's is a registered trademark.
96 Calories Per BarExpertly BakedChunky Biscuit Bars Loaded with Caramel & Milk ChocolateSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 136.5G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel Filling (21%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: E471; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate], Palm Oil, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonates, Sodium Bicarbonates, Disodium Diphosphates, Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

7 servings per pack

Net Contents

7 x 19.5g ℮

View all Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here