Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79g

Seasoning mix for chicken

The perfect way to season chicken or turkey. Just rub on the mix and get roasting, frying or grilling. Also ideal as a marinade for barbecues - mix with olive oil and away you go! Contains approximately 26 servings.

Our mission at Just Spices is to turn every dish into a taste sensation. All our complete flavour blends are made from natural ingredients and contain no artificial flavourings or preservatives. Transform your cooking in no time with just a few pinches!

Complete Flavour Blend Made from Natural Ingredients Vegan

Pack size: 79G

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Smoked Salt (Salt, Smoke), Raw Cane Sugar, Ground Tomato, Ground Paprika, Garlic (Grated, Powder), Chilli (Crushed, Powder), Cut Rosemary, Rubbed Thyme, Cut Sage, Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Fennel Seed, Ground Cumin, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Clove

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Soybeans, Celery, Sesame Seeds and Peanuts.

Net Contents

79g ℮

Preparation and Usage