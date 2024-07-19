New
image 1 of Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79g
image 1 of Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79gimage 2 of Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79gimage 3 of Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79gimage 4 of Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79g

Just Spices Chicken Topping Seasoning 79g

4.7(12)
Write a review

£4.00

£0.51/10g

Seasoning mix for chicken
The perfect way to season chicken or turkey. Just rub on the mix and get roasting, frying or grilling. Also ideal as a marinade for barbecues - mix with olive oil and away you go!Contains approximately 26 servings.
Our mission at Just Spices is to turn every dish into a taste sensation. All our complete flavour blends are made from natural ingredients and contain no artificial flavourings or preservatives. Transform your cooking in no time with just a few pinches!
Complete Flavour BlendMade from Natural IngredientsVegan
Pack size: 79G

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Smoked Salt (Salt, Smoke), Raw Cane Sugar, Ground Tomato, Ground Paprika, Garlic (Grated, Powder), Chilli (Crushed, Powder), Cut Rosemary, Rubbed Thyme, Cut Sage, Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Fennel Seed, Ground Cumin, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Clove

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Soybeans, Celery, Sesame Seeds and Peanuts.

Net Contents

79g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Do you love crispy, juicy chicken? Just rub 2 teaspoons of the Chicken Spice Mix onto 250 g of chicken or mix with olive oil for a spicy rotisserie-style marinade.

View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here