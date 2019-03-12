By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Herbs 30G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Herbs 30G
£ 1.00
£0.33/10g
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

Product Description

  • Dried mixed herbs.
  • ROBUST & BALANCED Aromatic herbs, carefully blended to add depth to your dishes
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Thyme, Marjoram, Parsley, Oregano, Sage, Basil.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Using Product Information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Tastes entirely of thyme Not good

1 stars

Tastes entirely of thyme Not good

Good buy!

5 stars

It is aproduct I use daily.

