Cooks & Co Dried Porcini Mushrooms 40G

Product Description

  • Dried Porcini Mushrooms
  • Selected with care and rich in minerals, our dried mushrooms will add a unique flavour and aroma to all your meat fish and vegetable dishes.
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Porcini (Cepes) Mushrooms (Boletus Edulis)

Storage

Store at room temperature.Once rehydrated, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Best Before: See neck of jar

Produce of

Packed in France, Product of China & Europe

Preparation and Usage

  • Selected with greatest care, our dried porcini mushrooms will add a unique flavour and aroma to all your meat, fish and vegetable dishes. To re-hydrate, soak the mushrooms in boiling water for 20 minutes.
  • Drain, rinse and dry the mushrooms and enjoy them in your favourite recipe.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • R. H. Amar & Co Ltd.,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1855kJ / 442 kcal
Fat 6g
of which saturates 1g
Carbohydrate 51g
of which sugars 11g
Fibre 32g
Protein 30g
Salt 0.2g

