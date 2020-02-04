Tesco Italian Seasoning 18G ..

Great
Really nice on pasta or in other dishes.
NO INGREDIENTS LISTED ON WEBSITE
PLEASE LIST INGREDIENTS ON LINE FOR BUYERS
My favourite Italian herb mix
The best herb mix available in my opinion for making spaghetti bolognese or lasagne.
seasoning good top of the container useless
The seasoning is good but the container is not very impressive. it falls off everytime you open the top (i have had 3 all the same) everything about it looks and is poor quality.
Hi - I am rating at 5 because I am guessing that like all other Tesco seasoning it is, however the ingredients aren't listed on line.