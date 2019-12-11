Nishaan Garlic Paste 283G

Great to freeze.
I freeze this straight from the jar in teaspoonfuls on a tray, then bag, so I always have garlic for recipes, and don't have to worry about leftovers going off. Really handy.
No mess gorgeous garlic!
Excellent size and quality. Stays fresh. Best value by far. If it's hard to open just run the hot tap around the edge of the lid for 10/15 seconds and it'll open easily. You're welcome. ; )
lush
massive and superb
Great product if you can open jar
Great product if you can open the jar!! Pierced the lid of first one and even though covered and refrigerated spooned turned viinegary, second jar same problem even after seeking help of neighbours had to pierce lid again and purchase a good airtight container for it - sure this just can't be me