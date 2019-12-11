By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nishaan Garlic Paste 283G

4.5(4)Write a review

£ 1.00
£0.35/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Minced Garlic
  • Nishaan Minced Garlic is an excellent garlic substitute
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 283g

Information

Ingredients

Garlic (91%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid

Storage

After opening, reseal, keep refrigerated and use within one month.If tamper seal is broken do not consume and return to address on label. For best before end see lid.

Produce of

Foreign Produce

Name and address

  • East End Foods PLC,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.

Return to

  • East End Foods PLC,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.
  • Tel: 0121 553 1999
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

283g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 318 Kj / 76 Kcal
Fat 0.2 g
...of which saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrates 13.3 g
...of which sugars 7.8 g
Fibre 2.4 g
Protein 4.0 g
Salt 1.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great to freeze.

5 stars

I freeze this straight from the jar in teaspoonfuls on a tray, then bag, so I always have garlic for recipes, and don't have to worry about leftovers going off. Really handy.

No mess gorgeous garlic!

5 stars

Excellent size and quality. Stays fresh. Best value by far. If it's hard to open just run the hot tap around the edge of the lid for 10/15 seconds and it'll open easily. You're welcome. ; )

lush

5 stars

massive and superb

Great product if you can open jar

3 stars

Great product if you can open the jar!! Pierced the lid of first one and even though covered and refrigerated spooned turned viinegary, second jar same problem even after seeking help of neighbours had to pierce lid again and purchase a good airtight container for it - sure this just can't be me

