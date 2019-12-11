Nishaan Ginger Garlic Paste 283G
Offer
Product Description
- Minced Ginger Garlic
- Nishaan Minced Ginger garlic is an excellent ginger and garlic substitute, combining the spicy aroma of ginger with the flavour of garlic.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 283g
Information
Ingredients
Ginger (40%), Garlic (40%), Water, Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid
Storage
After opening, reseal, keep refrigerated and use within one month.If tamper seal is broken do not consume and return to address on label. For best before end see lid.
Produce of
Foreign Produce
Name and address
- East End Foods PLC,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
Return to
- East End Foods PLC,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
- Tel: 0121 553 1999
- www.eastendfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
283g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|246 Kj / 59 Kcal
|Fat
|0.3 g
|...of which saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|10.5 g
|...of which sugars
|5.2 g
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019