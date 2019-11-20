Tesco Chipotle Chilli Paste 95G

- Energy41kJ 10kcal1%
- Fat0.3g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Chipotle chilli paste.
- Richly smoky & spicy
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée (Tomato Paste, Water), Demerara Sugar, Onion Purée, Dried Chipotle Chilli Flakes (7%), Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika (3%), Chilli Powder (2.5%).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 15 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.
Recycling info
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
95g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teaspoon (6g)
|Energy
|663kJ / 158kcal
|41kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|22.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|0.2g
|Salt
|3.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.
