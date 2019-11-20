By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chipotle Chilli Paste 95G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chipotle Chilli Paste 95G
£ 1.25
£0.13/10g
One teaspoon (6g)
  • Energy41kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Chipotle chilli paste.
  • Chipotle chilli Paste
  • Richly smoky & spicy
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Purée (Tomato Paste, Water), Demerara Sugar, Onion Purée, Dried Chipotle Chilli Flakes (7%), Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika (3%), Chilli Powder (2.5%).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

95g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (6g)
Energy663kJ / 158kcal41kJ / 10kcal
Fat4.8g0.3g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.3g1.4g
Sugars22.8g1.4g
Fibre5.2g0.3g
Protein2.8g0.2g
Salt3.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Tamper evident safety button pops up when original seal is broken.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Black Beans 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here