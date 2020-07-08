By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Bay Leaves 3G

Schwartz Bay Leaves 3G
£ 1.60
£5.34/10g

New

Product Description

  • Bay Leaves
  • Find us on Facebook
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Jar - Glass - widely recycled
  • Cap - Plastic - check local recycling

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Packed by hand
  • Pack size: 3G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 1 per 2 servings
  • Top Tips... Crush into marinades for grilled or barbecued meat and poultry. Stir into Bolognese sauce during cooking or cook rice pudding with a Bay Leaf for added flavour.

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Jar. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

3g

