Schwartz Italian Herb Seasoning 11G Jar

5(7)Write a review
£ 1.60
£1.46/10g

Product Description

  • A blend of herbs and black pepper.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Expertly blended for a deliciously balanced taste of the Mediterranean

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Expertly blended
  • Pack size: 11g

Information

Ingredients

Oregano (70%), Thyme, Basil (5%), Parsley, Sage, Black Pepper (3%), Bay Leaves

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Add to bubbling Bolognese and tomato-based pasta sauces for a rich Italian aroma and flavour. Also great over pizza or roasted vegetables.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

11g ℮

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Full of flavour

5 stars

The Italian Herb Seasoning is amazing with chicken, fully of flavour! I am sure it would be perfect with salmon to bring out the italian style to both meat and fish.

So easy to use!

5 stars

This was really easy to use. I used it when creating my own pasta sauce, so I mixed it in with passata and some fresh garlic to make a nice sauce. It would also be good to use to season chicken before oven cooking a plain breast. I used to buy herbs separately but this is great as it has all my favourite herbs in one mix!

The best Italian Herb Mix

5 stars

We recently used the herb mix to make butternut squash and cannellini bean soup. The high-quality seasoning added a wonderful flavour to the soup and the whole house smelled gorgeously after. The seasoning is great to add to shop-bought pasta sauces to add more depth - and a little of it goes a long way! This Italian seasoning does not contain red chilli which means that you get all of the best flavour of the herbs without adding any heat. The bottle is also very user-friendly as the lid opens and shuts smoothly preventing any spills in the cupboard. Reasonably priced as well. We always rely on Schwartz for their bottled seasonings.

Full of flavour, easy to be inspired

5 stars

I used the Italian herbs to create a new recipe of herbed cheese straws using some puff pastry, the herbs were great quality and loved the modern design bottle. I have noticed the advert on TV that Schwarz has launched with some exciting new suggestions for using their products in new ways. The flavour was great and I have been able to find lots of ideas on the website to try with this product so am looking forward to getting in the kitchen more.

What more do you need?!

5 stars

I've always loved and used Shwartz herbs and seasonings and this one is one of my favourites to use. Extremely versatile, can be used in lots of different types of dishes and gives each dish a delicious little something extra. I've most recently used this as one of the ingredients of an Italian Veggie Pizza I made and it finishes the pizza off perfectly. Perfect size jar too to fit amongst my large collection of herbs and spices. A great addition to everyone's kitchen cupboards. Also works incredibly well in lasagne and bolognaise too. An all-round great kitchen staple, good quality product and very well priced too.

Excellent Italian Herbs

5 stars

These herbs are a brilliant way to flavour any Mediterranean dish. You get the great herb smell as soon as you open the lid. Perfect rubber sealant to keep the herbs fresh yet not too tight. The balance of herbs includes oregano, thyme, basil, parsley, sage, bay leaves and black pepper. The seasoning is versatile and I used it in some meatballs to give them a lot more flavour. Cooked or raw the dry herb seasoning can be used to add some texture and taste to salads. I garnished a Caprese salad with it and that was great too. I love how this seasoning has not got chillies either making the flavours of the actual herbs more intense.

Delicious!

5 stars

These herbs are not only delicious but so easy to use! We regularly use them in pasta and pizza sauces, meatballs and more! Great value and fantastic quality!

