Schwartz Cajun 44G Jar

This is an amazing product it is not too spicy so could be added to any meal Cajun Seasoning in a chicken fajita meal. I have found that you can get a teaspoon in the neck of the bottle should this be something which you need to do as a result of it getting low. These seasonings last a long time even if you use them so much like we do.
Schwartz Cajun Seasoning is Great
Schwartz Cajun Seasoning is an excellent product. It's a great way to add an extra burst of flavour to your favourite recipes and a delicious way to spice up dishes. I love it!
Full of flavour
This cajun season is tasty, but not too overpowering or spicy. I used this seasoning in a quiche, which was great for extra flavour. I'm wanting to use this on salmon next, as it sounds like it will be delicious.
Makes any meal flavoursome
Easy to use with a large neck to actually get a teaspoon in there. It has a great flavour, not too spicy and goes really well with chicken, salmon or even shaken over freshly cooked chips
Add a spicy kick to everyday meals!
We used the Cajun Seasoning in a chicken fajita meal. Just add the seasoning to the pan with onions, peppers and chicken to create a lovely spicy kick! Can also be added to fish, potatoes and even baked beans!