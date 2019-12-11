By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Cajun 44G Jar

5(5)
Schwartz Cajun 44G Jar
Product Description

  • Cajun Seasoning
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Our Cajun Seasoning is expertly blended with chilli powder, allspice and thyme for a taste of Louisiana.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Taste of Louisiana
  • Pack size: 44g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Maltodextrin, Chilli Powder (13%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Dried Red Bell Peppers, Black and White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic Powder, Allspice (4%), Ground Coriander Seed, Ground Ginger, Cumin, Ground Fennel Seed, Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Mustard Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake will before use.
  • Top Tips... Mix with a little oil to marinate chicken. Sprinkle over steaks, salmon, potatoes, pizzas or stir into baked beans.

Number of uses

2 tsp = 2 servings

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

44g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1156kJ/276kcal
Fat - Total6.8g
Fat - Saturated1.1g
Carbohydrate 38.0g
- Sugars 6.9g
Protein 8.8g
Salt 19.80g

Using Product Information

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is an amazing product it is not too spicy so

5 stars

This is an amazing product it is not too spicy so could be added to any meal Cajun Seasoning in a chicken fajita meal. I have found that you can get a teaspoon in the neck of the bottle should this be something which you need to do as a result of it getting low. These seasonings last a long time even if you use them so much like we do.

Schwartz Cajun Seasoning is Great

5 stars

Schwartz Cajun Seasoning is an excellent product. It's a great way to add an extra burst of flavour to your favourite recipes and a delicious way to spice up dishes. I love it!

Full of flavour

5 stars

This cajun season is tasty, but not too overpowering or spicy. I used this seasoning in a quiche, which was great for extra flavour. I'm wanting to use this on salmon next, as it sounds like it will be delicious.

Makes any meal flavoursome

5 stars

Easy to use with a large neck to actually get a teaspoon in there. It has a great flavour, not too spicy and goes really well with chicken, salmon or even shaken over freshly cooked chips

Add a spicy kick to everyday meals!

5 stars

We used the Cajun Seasoning in a chicken fajita meal. Just add the seasoning to the pan with onions, peppers and chicken to create a lovely spicy kick! Can also be added to fish, potatoes and even baked beans!

