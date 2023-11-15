Mum & You 100% Biodegradable Plastic Free Sensitive Baby Wipes x56 Count

Mum & You Sensitive Baby Wipes 56 Wipes

100% Biodegradable* *Mum & You wipes will biodegrade according to European Standards EN13432 (2000) and are certified to OK compost HOME “As gentle as cotton wool & water. Hypoallergenic & dermatologically tested. Also suitable for babies who may be prone to eczema. Fragrance and alcohol free.” Created by mums for mums. Mum & You 100% biodegradable baby wipes are made from naturally derived fibres. They are mild, gentle and dermatologically tested**, so they'll always be suitable for the most delicate skin. Plus they're suitable for home composting too! **Developed to minimise allergenic potential “What is it?” Aqua; “Where does it come from?” Purified Water; “Why we use it.” Moistens wipes “What is it?” Sodium Benzoate; “Where does it come from?” Part of the remaining 0.5% not naturally derived ingredients; “Why we use it.” Helps keep the wipes fresh “What is it?” Sodium Citrate; “Where does it come from?” Plant; “Why we use it.” Balances the pH to ensure wipes stay gentle on delicate skin “What is it?” Myristamidopropyl, PG-Dimonium, Chloride Phosphate; “Where does it come from?” Part plant, part synthetic; “Why we use it.” Provides gentle cleansing “What is it?” Sodium Gluconate; “Where does it come from?” Plant; “Why we use it.” Helps stabilise solution “What is it?” Citric Acid; “Where does it come from?” Plant; “Why we use it.” Balances the pH to ensure wipes stay gentle on delicate skin

Green Seal Certified - Certified for performance, minimized / recycled packaging, and reduced toxicity. Greenseal.org/asso Home - Ok compost - TÜV Austria, Home S2532 PEFC™ - PEFC Certified, - This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-1862, www.pefc.co.uk

Suitable for Newborns 99.4% Water Dermatologically Tested 56 plant-based, plastic-free wipes Cruelty free - International Made for Mums Awards 2019 Gold The Dadsnet Awards 2019 Gold Made from Naturally Derived Fibres Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 56SHT

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Myristamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid

Net Contents

56 x Baby Wipes

Preparation and Usage