Pampers Harmonie Aqua Baby Wipes X48

£2.50
Product Description

  • Pampers Harmonie Aqua Baby Wipes X48
  • Newborn skin is very delicate and deserves a gentle clean, starting at the nappy change. Pampers Harmonie Aqua baby wipes contain 99% water for pure skin protection. They contain 0% plastic and are made with premium cotton: 100% plant-based fibres. Their unique formula is dermatologically tested and helps protect from skin irritation better than cotton wool and water, so that even the most delicate skin is mildly clean and safely protected. Because Pampers Harmonie Aqua wet wipes are designed with delicate newborn skin in mind, they are not made with alcohol, perfume or dyes.
  • Pure skin protection for delicate skin with 99% water. For mild cleansing
  • Baby wipes with 100% plant-based fibres, 0% plastic
  • Unique formula with premium cotton. As soft as a feather on baby's delicate skin
  • Made with 0% alcohol, perfume, dyes
  • Dermatologically tested and approved by Skin Health Alliance dermatologists
  • Helps protect delicate baby skin from irritation better than cotton & water
  • Safe for newborn skin. Suitable for bottoms, hands & faces
  • Lid made with 50% recycled plastic from surplus industrial production materials

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sorbitan Caprylate, Disodium EDTA

  • Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Wipes

4 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

This the best product in the market. i recommend to use them for your babies and toddles also. I have been using it for a long time.

